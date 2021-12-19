Arsenal linked with triple swoop

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Arsenal could sign three Juventus players this winter. Dejan Kulusevski is wanted after failing to hold down a first team place, as is former Barcelona midfielder Arthur. There’s a surprise suggestion that Aaron Ramsey could return on a free transfer, though Newcastle are also linked with him.

Paper Round’s view: Bringing back Ramsey might make some sense on a short-term move as he would be an adequate and easy replacement for Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey on the cheap, while the pair are at AFCON. He would also be close to free in terms of money paid up front.

Rashford’s contract offers Barcelona hope

The Mirror suggests that Barcelona remain interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, saying that while they are struggling financially, the 24-year-old England international has a deal that runs until 2023. Rashford has previously said how much he admires the Catalan side.

Paper Round’s view: While the paper is right that Rashford’s deal runs until 2023, it can be extended by a further year if United want to. That means that with two and a half years left on his contract the club a probably are not desperately rushing to make sure they get him tied down to an extension.

Klopp will no longer sign unvaccinated players

The Telegraph reports that German manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will no longer sign players who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus manager. The Liverpool coach believes that players who have not taken their jabs are a risk to other teammates and therefore should not be brought in.

Paper Round’s view: The issue of forcing people to go against their own wishes for medical treatment is a difficult one to be sure of, but given the spread of coronavirus at the moment it may soon become a moot point - if it continues to spread across the world as it is, everyone will get antibodies soon enough.

Leeds want McKennie

Leeds United want Weston McKennie, as Juventus are rumoured to be ready to get rid of yet another midfielder. The 23-year-old American midfielder has not quite settled in since his move from Schalke, and Leeds need reinforcements as they look to get back up the Premier League table, reports The Sun.

Paper Round’s view: McKennie may not want to risk a move to Leeds that could see him playing Championship football next season, but there are ways to structure a move to take account of that. Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa needs a constant supply of young players to keep his ideas working, so McKennie would fit that requirement.

