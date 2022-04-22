Kylian Mbappe could be set to stay at PSG due to excessive wage demands put forward to Real Madrid, according to reports.

Mbappe has been widely expected to join Real this summer on a free transfer with only two months left on his current contract with the Ligue 1 club.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Mbappe has asked for €100m (£83m) more than his pre-agreed contract with Real and that it is a request the Liga club have refused.

Spanish publication Marca are reporting that the France international’s mother, Fayza Lamari, is in Doha, Qatar, to speak to PSG's leaders.

PSG are said to want to keep hold of Mbappe for at least one more season to overlap with the Qatar World Cup coming up in November.

One possibility could be that Mbappe agrees a two-year extension at PSG with the promise that the club then facilitate his sale should he decide to leave Paris at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Mbappe has scored 33 goals and contributed 22 assists in 41 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

