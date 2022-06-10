Nunez talks continue

The Sun reports that Liverpool have agreed terms for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with Liverpool suggesting they would pay £68 million up front for the young striker. Benfica would like another £17m in potential add-ons, but while the buying club don’t want to go over £80m, they accept that a compromise figure must be found.

Paper Round’s view: The Sun also claims that Liverpool will pay Nunez £150,000 a week after already agreeing personal terms, and there is interest from Newcastle, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. In these circumstances it seems that Jurgen Klopp’s club will have little option but to pay up for a hugely exciting attacking talent.

Liverpool expect Mane sale

The Telegraph reports that Liverpool do expect that Bundesliga side Bayern Munich will pay up for Sadio Mane, with the 30-year-old forward set to be sold for £40m. In turn, the FA Cup and League Cup winners will use that cash to fund a move for a replacement, namely 22-year-old Uruguayan international Nunez.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool appear to be closing in on Nunez after talks progressed yesterday, and if they can take care of half of the fee by selling Mane, they may consider it sensible business, even if they will be concerned about losing such a talented player. Nunez is very expensive given his lack of top flight experience but has the potential.

Hernandez could quit LA Galaxy

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Javier Hernandez could perhaps be looking to leave LA Galaxy, the MLS side. The 34-year-old Mexican international has 25 goals in 47 appearances for the US domestic team after joining in 2020 after a short spell with Sevilla, but could now be moving on as he sells the property that he bought upon his arrival.

Paper Round’s view: Hernandez could just be selling his house because of personal matters but the reality is perhaps that at this stage of his career he is ready to return home. He only played in his home country for a few years at the start of his career, so now would be the time to move further south if he wants to make sure he is still competitive.

United prepare Torres offer

Manchester United are preparing to make an offer for Villarreal central defender Pau Torres, according to the Daily Mirror. The 25-year-old central defender is seen as the perfect player to improve the defence at Old Trafford. However the Spanish international is also wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham ahead of the next Premier League season.

Paper Round’s view: Torres has been an excellent player for some time and a move away from a relatively small team had seemed inevitable. If he does only cost £42.5m then Manchester United will have got themselves something of a bargain and perhaps Chelsea and Spurs will rush into a bid of their own to make sure they do not lose out.

