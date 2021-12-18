Everton set to sign Mykolenko

Premier League side Everton look set to sign Dynamo Kiev left back, Vitaliy Mykolenko. The 22-year-old Ukranian will cost about £17.9 million, reports The Telegraph, and will join on a five-year deal. That will see Everton be able to replace Lucas Digne, who has been absent for the club’s last three games.

Paper Round’s view: Despite Rafael Benitez’s denials, it does seem that Digne has not got a future at Goodison Park. The 27-year-old French international has done well in the Premier League, and it suggests that perhaps he has already been tapped up in anticipation of leaving this winter.

Roma line up four midfield targets

Roma might be in the market for a new midfielder, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. One option is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who Jose Mourinho once coached at Chelsea. Another is Saul, whose Stamford Bridge loan has failed to work, and both Douglas Luiz and Denis Zakaria are under consideration.

Paper Round’s view: After an initial bright start, Mourinho has started to struggle in familiar ways in Rome. Bringing in Loftus-Cheek seems like a stopgap solution, but this is a manager who needs regular assistance in the transfer market to keep the squad from growing tired of his ways.

Klopp ready for Oxlade-Chamberlain exit

Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that it is inevitable some players will leave the club, reports The Mirror. Speaking of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (18 months left on his deal) and Divock Origi (six months) he said: "If someone wants to go somewhere else we have to find a solution for it. If we want to find somebody from another club we have to find a solution for it.”

Paper Round’s view: Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to Klopp, is playing his best football for Liverpool since his arrival at Anfield. That means if he keeps it up he’ll doubtless be in demand from top clubs looking for a bargain, but may also be able to force a raise from his current club to stay.

Phillips linked to West Ham

West Ham are keen on signing Liverpool’s Nat Phillips as they look to strengthen at the back. The 24-year-old central defender is ready to leave, and after injuries to Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson, David Moyes is in need of reinforcements, with Phillips priced at £15 million.

Paper Round’s view: Phillips has Premier League experience and despite a broken cheekbone should be ready to play when he makes the switch to London, if indeed he does. Given his age, he cannot afford to spend much more time on the fringes at Anfield.

