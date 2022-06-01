Raheem Sterling has been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid ahead of the final year of his Manchester City contract.

The 27-year-old England international has drifted down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola and with the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, he is likely to have even less time on the pitch should he stay at the Etihad.

City are keen to tie him down to a new deal but will not give him any assurances about his role in the first team, according to The Mirror . After just 28 starts in the Premier League and Champions League last season he is set to leave the club, with Chelsea one potential destination.

However, he has been regularly linked with Real Madrid even before his contract standoff and has been reportedly keen on playing abroad before.

Given Real are looking for alternative targets following the news that Kylian Mbappe has extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Sterling could fulfil a similar role at the Bernabeu.

Sterling is now due to meet with City officials to discuss his future, but the club are said to prefer selling him this summer rather than lose him for nothing next year.

STERLING 'WOULD FAIL TO IMPRESS REAL FANS'

Eurosport Spain’s Adrian Garcia does not see Sterling as the solution to Real’s transfer conundrum.

“If Real signs Raheem Sterling, it would be very, very disappointing to fans,” he explained. “In my opinion, Sterling is so far from a 'Galactico' or a player to make a difference to Real’s attack.”

UNITED'S GOALKEEPING TARGET

Garcia also suggested that reported Manchester United target Giorgi Mamardashvili would not yet be ready to challenge David de Gea for a first-team spot.

The 21-year-old Georgia international has usurped Jasper Cillessen in goal this season and it is claimed that Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in competition for the Spaniard following the retirement of Lee Grant and the expected exit of England international Dean Henderson this summer.

“Mamarda is a surprise, a starter in Valencia ahead of Dutch international Jasper Cillessen,” Garcia explained. “He is ready for the next step, but it's too early to compare him with De Gea, who had much more experience than Mamarda when he joined United.”

