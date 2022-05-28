United battle for De Jong and Nkunku

Manchester United face a struggle to sign two of their top targets this summer, reports The Mirror. The first objective is to convince 25-year-old Frenkie De Jong to leave Barcelona, who want to raise funds to buy Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, and the other is to hope that they can sign £60 million-rated Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig despite interest from Liverpool.

Paper Round’s view: De Jong has retained his value in the transfer market but does not seem central to Xavi Hernadnez’s plans. Given the tight finances in Catalonia, that makes him an obvious sacrificial target. As for Nkunku, it might depend not on Mohamed Salah’s future, but on Sadio Mane. If he leaves then Jurgen Klopp’s men still need to add another striker.

Arsenal weigh up Dimarco

The Sun claims that Arsenal are considering a move for Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco. The 24-year-old Italian is struggling for regular football with the Italian side, who rated him at around £20m. That might be a little too much for Arsenal who want cover for Kieran Tierney, with the Scottish recovering from knee surgery. Gabriel Jesus is also a target.

Paper Round’s view: If Arsenal are operating on a reduced budget this summer then they will need to pick and choose their priorities. A relatively expensive back-up full-back will probably be well down their shopping list. However Manchester City striker seems to be a relatively affordable way to address the exit both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, even if Eddie Nketiah stays on.

Rondon wants Everton stay

Everton’s Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon wants to remain at the Premier League club after struggling for fitness in the first half of the season and then in front of goal in the second half. Frank Lampard wants to overhaul his forward line, and the Daily Mail suggests that the 32-year-old attacker is wanted by Real Mallorca, and there could be interest from other Liga sides.

Paper Round’s view: Rondon is effective if you want to play direct football and use a target man. He doesn’t lack skill, but he is not a devastating solo striker. If Lampard wants to improve the Everton squad at his disposal to finish higher up the league next season, then adding a touch more guile to his attacking approach would probably help, meaning Rondon can be moved on.

Marcelo wants new Real deal

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is waiting on the club to offer him a new deal, according to a newly released video of the 34-year-old Brazilian in discussion with Real colleague Lucas Vazquez. The veteran left-back wants to stay, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, but unlikely Luka Modric, Isco and Gareth Bale, has been left in the dark over the club’s thoughts.

Paper Round’s view: Real are presumably working out their transfer strategy. When they thought they would have Kylian Mbappe for the summer, that would reduce their transfer budget for other areas. Now they may consider plumping for a new left-back at Marcelo’s expense, while before they may have seen the value in keeping him on for another year or two.

