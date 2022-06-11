United close in on De Jong

Manchester United and Barcelona are expected to find a compromise fee in order to facilitate the move of Frenkie De Jong from La Liga to the Premier League, as Erik ten Hag looks to make his first signing for his time at Old Trafford. £75m should be enough to sign the 25-year-old international and should give Barca the funds to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: Silva has seemed keen to leave ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus and perhaps after such a miserable experience it is only fair to give him the opportunity to live his life elsewhere. As he is leaving City he is hardly leaving for money, but City won’t want to make it easy for him to depart such are the quality of his performances.

Leeds wants Roca from Bayern

Leeds United want to sign Marc Roca from Bayern Munic, according to The Sun. The 25-year-old has played little football for the club since his arrival from Espanyol, and the German club could be willing to sell. With Leeds anticipating the potential departure of both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, they need to strengthen their midfield options, and Roca could be the man.

Paper Round’s view: Roca impressed in his time at Espanyol and did well enough to earn a move to Bayern, and Leeds do not need league-winning quality players to ensure that they stay up next season. At 25, Roca is a touch on the old side for a move to England but if he is able to rediscover his best form then Leeds could stay up for another year and find themselves a bargain.

United keen on Oxlade-Chamberlain

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool midfielder Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 28-year-old England international barely played last season and wants first team football. The Daily Mail reports that while former club Southampton are interested they may be put off by his wage demands and injury record, with United ready for a £10m deal.

Paper Round’s view: It’s difficult to believe that Liverpool would accept such a low bid, and whether they would consider a bid from their rivals. But United are way off the pace and Jurgen Klopp might be happy to accommodate his wish to leave given the service he has put in over the years. Whether Oxlade-Chamberlain has the fitness to do much to help United, that remains to be seen.

Real consider striker transfer

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid are weighing up how to add a striker to their squad. Karim Benzema remains the main man, but now Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are unavailable, they would rather wait than lower their standards. Luka Jovic and Mariano may leave, so Benzema, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio may be given a fresh chance.

Paper Round’s view: Given Benzema’s exceptional performances there is no reason to be worried about his form into the next season, but now he is well into his thirties it may make sense to anticipate that he will need more rest between games and could start to suffer from injury. The risk of relying on their existing fringe players like Hazard is that they are far from convincing.

