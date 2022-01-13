Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been offered to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Newcastle are on a spending spree as they look to ensure Premier League survival after their Saudi-backed takeover. They have signed Kieran Trippier to bolster their defence, and on Thursday completed the transfer of Chris Wood from relegation rivals Burnley . Signing the 24-year-old Dutch midfielder would add quality to the middle of the pitch.

Ad

Van de Beek has had little game time since his arrival at Old Trafford two summers ago and that situation looks to have changed little with the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick following the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Manchester Evening News reports Eddie Howe’s side and Dortmund have been asked to consider the transfer of the player on loan.

Transfers Dortmund ready for £100m Sancho sale - Paper Round 31/10/2019 AT 06:38

Dortmund are chasing Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and tend to focus their transfer spending on cheaper, younger players, but Van de Beek may offer a short-term improvement to the squad.

The player has started four Premier League games at Old Trafford, and has lost his place with the Netherlands national team, and almost joined Everton last summer, but the move collapsed and he is now in dispute with his former agent, which further complicates matters.

United have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, with the club’s sporting director Max Eberls admitting they would consider letting the player go in the winter transfer window.