Newcastle set for Trippier attempt

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Newcastle United stand a decent chance of signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. The 31-year-old full-back wants to return to the Premier League but failed to complete a move to Manchester United last summer, and now that his contract ends in 2023, Atleti would consider a 30 million euro bid in order to rebuild the squad.

Paper Round’s view: Trippier has gained experience in the Champions League and also won a league title, which are both things that Newcastle’s new ownership will hope to guide the side towards in the next few years. The defender might not be around when the time comes, but he would immediately add the requisite quality and attitude to overhaul the current squad.

Kirchner pulls out of Derby bid

The Telegraph reports that American businessman Chris Kirchner will not be able to complete his purchase of Derby County after pulling his bid. The administrators of the club during their bankruptcy have claimed that there were other, higher bids from different parties, and they expect to nominate one of them as a preferred bidder relatively soon.

Paper Round’s view: Derby’s dreadful financial state means that it was always unlikely that there would be a swift resolution to their solution, because there were too many loose threads that had to be dealt with. However, just because Kirchner was relatively keen on communicating with the fans it does not mean that the other bidders involved are worse for Derby.

West Ham consider Daniliuc

West Ham United are searching for cover at the back and The Sun believes that one target is 20-year-old Nice defender, Flavius Daniliuc. The Austrian is needed because of injuries to Angelo Ogbonna as well as Kurt Zouma, meaning that David Moyes is struggling to put out a reliable backline, especially as Richard Cresswell is also out with little clarity on his return.

Paper Round’s view: The powerfully built Austrian under-21 international certainly has the frame that should help him adjust to life in the Premier League, and his formative years with Real Madrid and then Bayern Munich should have prepared him for top flight football, but with West Ham in fifth, relying on such a young defender might prove to be a bit of a risk.

Roma want Maitland-Niles

Roma want to return to the Premier League for another young England international. The Mirror writes that the Italians want to bring Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles to the club on an initial loan, with an option to buy. Maitland-Niles was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion last season and has made it clear previously that he wants more regular first team action.

Paper Round’s view: Maitland-Niles has five England caps and just eight 2021/22 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, so clearly there is a disparity between the opportunities the international team and his current club can give him. Moving him to Roma would allow him to experience a different style of football and make sure he reaches his full potential instead of stagnating.

