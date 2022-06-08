Tuchel handed £200m budget

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Thomas Tuchel will be heavily backed in the transfer market. With Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on their way out, the German manager hopes to add Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Ousmane Dembele, Matthijs de Ligt and perhaps another defender - all within a tidy £200 million budget.

Paper Round’s view: Tuchel has built a decent Chelsea squad but the priority has to be fixing the problems caused by the exit of at least two defenders. Lukaku’s form has fallen off a cliff so getting rid of him will be a huge boost, but there is a risk in hoping that Dembele will be able to keep his form and fitness over the course of a whole season, as he has struggled with both.

Lampard planning Everton transfers

The Telegraph reports that Frank Lampard is making two early moves in the transfer market as he attempts to rebuild after securing Premier League survival. The first player on the shortlist is James Tarkowski, with Lampard hoping to secure a free transfer for the soon-to-be-ex Burnley defender, while the paper suggests that Spurs midfielder Harry Winks is valued at £20m but could join on loan first.

Paper Round’s view: Winks is a perfectly capable player but at 26 now is the time for him to move away from Spurs and focus on getting regular first team football - he will stand a better chances of getting that at Goodison Park. As for Tarkowski he will be able to link up with Michael Keane, another former Burnley player, and the two should form a solid defensive foundation.

Liverpool in talks for Ramsay

Liverpool are in talks for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay, according to a report in The Sun. The 18-year-old plays at right-back for the Scottish side, and there is interest in the teenager from both Bologna and Leeds United. However Liverpool are willing to pay £4m up front for the player, with bonuses and add-ons should he prove to be a success at Anfield.

Paper Round’s view: With Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing to have the faith of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp it seems that there are no imminent plans for him to have direct competition, especially as James Milner will be able to perform there at the times that Alexander-Arnold is injured or needs rest. Ramsay has huge potential but will probably spend much of his time on the sidelines for now.

Jesus may not choose Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus is one of Arsenal’s key targets this summer as Mikel Arteta looks for a new striker. The 25-year-old has a year left on his contract at Manchester City but is expected to leave as Erling Haaland arrives from Borussia Dortmund. However the Mirror reports that Real Madrid are keen on landing the player, and the Brazilian is keener to join them than stay in England.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal had looked like the frontrunners to sign Jesus and offering him a raise would have helped the Emirates appear to be an attractive destination this summer. However if Real are keen then Jesus might not be able to turn down the most successful club in the world. One question might be if Jesus believes he will be able to usurp Karim Benzema.

