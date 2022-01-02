PSG want Gallagher

Paris Saint-Germain wants 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, reports The Sun. The French club could make a £50 million bid as soon as January, but the move would be complicated as they cannot recall the midfielder from his loan without Crystal Palace’s permission. If that is not done, then Mauricio Pochettino’s team will come back in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Crystal Palace are currently 12 points clear of the relegation zone and have more to them than just Gallagher, as talented as he is. There may be a way for PSG to top up their deal so that Chelsea can offer some compensation to Palace for terminating their loan deal early, which would then allow them back into the market for another midfielder on loan.

Conte expects Lloris stay

The Mail reports on Antonio Conte’s belief that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will remain at the club, despite a contract that expires in six months. The 35-year-old French ‘keeper was vital in the 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday, and speaking after the game, Conte said: “I am sure in a short time they can find a solution because he loves Tottenham and Tottenham loves him,”

Paper Round’s view: Lloris has Premier League, Champions League and international experience, rarely lets his form drop, and hardly ever causes trouble for the club off the pitch. While not perfect, it makes sense for Spurs to keep him on for one or two more years, given the demands Conte will have in the transfer market to help rebuild the Tottenham squad.

Van de Beek move in trouble

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek may struggle to find a move away this January. He had been on the cusp of a loan to Everton in the summer, but its collapse saw him part ways with Guido Albers and throw his lot in with Ali Dursan. However, Albers still has the Dutchman under contract, reports The Mirror, meaning he would have to give Dursan permission to negotiate any contract.

Paper Round’s view: Van de Beek has been highly unfortunate. The suspicion was that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not want any midfielder in the transfer window he was signed, and that he suffered as a result by not featuring. His confidence must have taken a beating and there seems little chance he will succeed under Ralf Rangnick. A talented player should be helped to find football somewhere else.

Xavi at the heart of Barca rebuild

Xavi Hernandez has a huge say in the transfer strategy at Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The new boss wants to get players of the right personality as well as who are sufficiently talented. He also is aiming for predominantly Spanish players, with Ferran Torres already at the club, with Alvaro Morata and Cesar Azpilicueta another two targets. Joan Laporta also wants Erling Haaland.

Paper Round’s view: Unless there is a financial miracle, it seems impossible for Barcelona to rival clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona when it comes to affording Haaland’s wages, though perhaps if he stays on for one more year in Germany as rumoured, they could stand a chance if they are able to effect a proper squad clearout.

