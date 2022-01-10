Philippe Coutinho could make his Aston Villa debut against Manchester United on Saturday after passing his medical.

The move will see him reunite with Villa head coach Steven Gerrard, who he played alongside for two years at Liverpool.

Coutinho is currently in France obtaining a work permit and Gerrard is hopeful he can take part in training on Wednesday ahead of Villa's Premier League clash with United on Saturday evening.

“Philippe is currently in the process of finalising his immigration papers and we are looking forward to getting him on the training pitch with the group on Wednesday at Bodymoor,” said Gerrard.

“He is an outstanding footballer who boasts a highly impressive CV laced with plenty of elite honours.

“I am really pleased that we have been able to bring him on board and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience. His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON [African Cup of Nations] tournament have reduced our attacking options.”

Villa have seen Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore depart to the African Cup of Nations to play for Egypt and Burkina Faso respectively.

They are also reportedly in pole position to sign Everton left-back Lucas Digne.

Digne has been made available after falling out with manager Rafael Benitez and the fee could be between £20-25m.

