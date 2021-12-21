Complications around the latest Covid-19 impact on the Premier League has led to clubs having a serious rethink over their willingness to let fringe players leave in January.

Players including Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli and Ross Barkley could be affected by a new attitude towards the winter transfer market as squads are left decimated by positive tests.

The realisation of how quickly a squad can be hit by the virus is creating conversations in boardrooms up and down the country on whether it might actually be better to keep players on board and deal with the fall out at the end of the season, instead.

It is becoming clear that most clubs are not going to spend significant cash next month and will instead look towards players on loan deals or expiring contracts.

It’s a game changing situation that could hit clubs like Newcastle United hardest. They have been looking towards players like Lingard and Alli as potential targets - as well as the likes of James Tarkowski at Burnley, whose contract is winding down.

But Burnley were already pretty adamant they would not be letting the player leave in January and will now reinforce that message.

Real Madrid interested in Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea celebrates

Real Madrid’s interest in Antonio Rudiger is genuine but the Chelsea man might wait beyond January before making a decision on his future.

He knows that almost every big Champions League club has an interest in signing him and the 28-year-old German defender is closely listening to every proposal put his way by agents.

Madrid’s bid to sign him is intriguing at a time when they are also going all in on Kylian Mbappe and heavily considering Paul Pogba - two players who are also free agents at the end of the season.

It’s looking like they might attack the market in a similar way to how Paris Saint-Germain did in the summer when they signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum for no fees.

Rudiger likes the idea of joining Madrid but is also intrigued by a couple of other offers that are being laid out.

Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all interested on the continent while in England Man City, Tottenham and Liverpool have been linked.

Enquiries from PL clubs for Trippier

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle believe they are closing in on the signing of Kieran Trippier - yet the race for his signature is heating up.

Now that the rest of the Premier League clubs are aware of just how serious he is about returning to English football, as many as six other top-flight clubs have made enquiries into the package that would be needed to land him.

It could leave Newcastle in a tricky situation, as the prospect of joining a relegation battle is not particularly enticing - even if Eddie Howe has sold the club to Trippier and his camp.

In the next week new potential landing spots will emerge and Trippier, 31, has a big decision to make - especially as he is back in the team at Atletico after an injury lay off.

West Ham, Aston Villa keen on Gabigol

Gabriel Barbosa

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa is interesting West Ham United and Aston Villa ahead of the January window.

Both clubs are exploring options to sign a new striker on a short-term deal and the Brazilian front man might become available on loan, according to sources.

Newcastle United are also interested but their situation in the relegation zone means he would prefer other options, if they are open.

Flamengo’s Gabigol, 25, was top goalscorer in the 2021 Copa Libertadores with 11 goals in 13 games and would love to prove himself in Europe after a difficult time at Inter Milan previously.

He will weigh up the offers when they start to land in January.

