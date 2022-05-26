Mane to make transfer decision after final

Sadio Mane has thrown his Liverpool future into doubt after admitting that he will give an update on contract talks following Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid. The Senegal international has just one year remaining on his current contract, which means he would be available for a cut-price fee this summer. The Mirror report that Bayern Munich have made Mane one of their priority transfer targets, while there is also interest from Barcelona. The report also states that Real Madrid could turn to the 30-year-old after missing out on Kylian Mbappe.

Paper Round’s view: This could be the media sensationalising the comment from Mane that he will speak more on his future following the Champions League final. The Liverpool forward might just be focusing on his job in Paris before thinking about a contract extension or potential transfer. However, it could also be the perfect time to announce his departure. Mane might be ready for a new challenge elsewhere and he won’t be short of potential suitors. It would be interesting to see him move to Bayern – who could lose talisman Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Richarlison targeted by top-level clubs

Richarlison could be set to leave Everton this summer after attracting attention from a number of Champions League-level clubs. The Toffees spent the season battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League and the Mail state that Richarlison would consider leaving in pursuit of the opportunity to challenge for silverware. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur are the three clubs named as holding an interest in signing the Brazilian forward.

Paper Round’s view: Richarlison played a huge part in keeping Everton’s Premier League status intact. The 25-year-old could be an important player to build around going forward for Frank Lampard, but you have to consider the other side of the argument. The Toffees could consider selling Richarlison in order to ease their financial concerns and help use some funds to re-invest in the transfer market. Lampard probably has plans to start building his own squad on Merseyside, so making a significant sale – like Richarlison – could go a long way this summer.

Kane set to stay at Spurs

The Standard reveal that Harry Kane is open to signing a contract extension at Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The England captain was linked with a move away from north London a year ago and reportedly “pushed to join Manchester City” then rejected an extension at Spurs after they refused to sell him. Kane is said to be “excited” by the project under Antonio Conte and believes that the current squad can compete for silverware under the Italian manager’s stewardship.

Paper Round’s view: Kane a world-class striker so Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was always going to try to maximise his transfer fee - and it just seems like Manchester City didn’t fancy paying Levy’s astronomical asking price. Kane turns 29 years old in July, so it would make sense for him to spend the remainder of his peak in north London if he does sign a contract extension. It’s unlikely that a bigger club will be willing to spend north of £120 million for the Spurs striker this summer – so Kane can continue to target for Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record and try to finally win a trophy with his boyhood club.

West Ham plot raid on relegated clubs

West Ham United are considering taking advantage of two of the relegated Premier League clubs. The Telegraph report that the Hammers are plotting moves for Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet and Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. The pair are likely to leave their respective clubs after being demoted to the Championship and West Ham boss David Moyes is looking to recruit them in a bid to add some much-needed depth to his squad. Cornet reportedly has a relegation release clause in his Burnley contract, which is worth £17.5 million.

Paper Round’s view: It’s not often you are able to sign players who are of Premier League standard for a cut-price fee – but signing relegated players is a smart way to get value for your money. Just ask Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side have profited from targeting relegated players in the past with Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri. Cornet and Dennis are 25 and 24 years old respectively and will be solid options for David Moyes next season as West Ham attempt to find a balance between competing in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

