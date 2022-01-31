Tanguy Ndombele has returned to Lyon on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte at Spurs, making just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

Ndombele was booed off the pitch by Tottenham fans when he was substituted in Spurs' 3-1 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on January 9.

The France international will look to reinvigorate his career at the club he departed to join Tottenham in 2019 for a club record fee of £55m plus around £9m in add-ons.

Lyon also have an option to buy Ndombele for €65m (£54m) which can only be triggered this summer. Ndombele previously played 96 matches for Lyon between 2017 and 2019.

Winger Bryan Gil has also departed Tottenham on transfer deadline day for Valencia just six months after joining the club for £21m.

