Robert Lewandowski says his contract situation at Bayern Munich "is not easy" as speculation he will leave the club continues to grow.

The Poland international, who has just helped Bayern retain a 10th straight Bundesliga title with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, is in the final year of his contract at Bayern.

Ad

The 33-year-old, who sits second in the all-time Bundesliga top goalscorer list with 309 goals in 379 appearances, admitted he is pondering his future.

Champions League ‘No more excuses’ – What Villarreal loss means for Bayern and Nagelsmann 13/04/2022 AT 11:44

"There will be a meeting soon," he told Sky Germany.

"But nothing special has happened so far, I also notice what's going on. The situation is not that easy for me."

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn says he will "definitely" stay at the German champions.

"We definitely have Robert with us for another season," Kahn told Amazon Prime Deutschland.

"We know what we have in him and we're relaxed about it. Apparently there's a competition out there: Who will tell the biggest nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski?''

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was asked on Sky90 whether he would consider selling Lewandowski if an offer of €40-50million was received.

He simply replied "no".

Football 'No deal agreed' between Lewandowski and Barcelona 12/04/2022 AT 09:11