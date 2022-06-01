Wednesday's big stories

Tottenham Hotspur making May moves

#welcomeivan

This is a departure from the club's modus operandi in terms of both the timing - and profile - of the signing*.

The hierarchy at Tottenham, ENIC, have long been criticised for a perceived lack of focus on on-field matters. Which does not stand up to any sort of scrutiny when on-field progress is charted under their tenure. Europe was the exception rather than the rule in the years prior to the purchase of the club in 2001. Tottenham have been in Europe every year since 2010.

A fair critique of ENIC's tenure would be that they prioritised long-term stability over short-term bets - they were taking the long road to establishing the club as, well, big. However, prudent club stewardship in an era of the benefactor fostered frustration within its support.

ENIC have been in charge of Tottenham since the turn of the century. In that period they have laid the foundations for the long-term financial security of the club.

But the signing of Ivan Perisic is a statement of a club dealing in the here and now, rather than the future. Antonio Conte is revered as a training-ground manager, so signing players early on is crucial. Tottenham have slung out their modus operandi - young signings with potential made late in the window - to embrace the Italian's mentality of win at all costs. They appear, for the first time in a long while, all in.

Tottenham have finally served notice that they are a big club.

*caveat alert: yes, it is a free and the deal needed to be completed in May realistically to get it over the line.

Harry Maguire has to state the obvious

Harry Maguire has by most measures had a rotten season. He has performed badly in a team, Manchester United, that performed extraordinarily badly themselves.

He has been heavily criticised. Some of that criticism has been reasoned and fair. Some if it has not. Yet, as Maguire indicated in a press conference while on England duty preparing for Nations League fixtures against Hungary, Germany and Italy, it comes - however unreasonably - with the territory.

However, bomb threats do not, shall not and will never come with the territory. It is remarkable that he has had to say that.

“There is a line,” Maguire said. “We are human beings. I do have a family. People ask if it affects me. My mentality is that it doesn’t affect me too much but when it comes to bomb threats, it is more about family.

“I’m just happy my kids are at an age where they don’t read things and see things on the news. If my kids were an older age, they could see things and go to school and people are speaking about it. That is when it affects you a little bit more.

“I’m in a position where I’m going to be criticised. Manchester United paid a large sum of money for me. It is one of the most loved clubs in the world and also one of the most hated in the world as well.

“We know we are under the most scrutiny. I totally accept criticism when we concede goals or make mistakes. I’m big enough to accept people getting on my back and saying I can improve.”

It appears we have reached a point with certain elements of fan culture that it has to be made clear that making a bomb threat on a player's house is unacceptable.

Hungary v England to have 30,000 fans despite ban

Hungary were ordered by UEFA to play three games behind closed doors - with the last of those matches suspended - and fined €85,000 for discriminatory behaviour of their fans during Euro 2020.

Yet, according to the BBC , the Hungarian FA is invoking a rule that allows children with an accompanying adult to attend the game, and 30,000 children have registered to attend the game.

Article 73 of UEFA's regulations lists the following as one of eight exceptions to a behind closed doors ruling.

children up to the age of 14 (duly accompanied) from schools and/or football academies invited to the match free of charge.

Free tickets?

Atleti fans make their feelings known

Thibaut Courtois, one would presume, will be furious with the lack of respect on not only his name and also his plaque.

Absolute world class performance coming at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium next season.

HAT-TIP

Alexandre Pato has done a Players' Tribune column . Carlo Ancelotti makes an appearance three times. This by far is the best.

"Ancelotti became like a father to me. He even named his dog Pato. You saw that picture of him on the bus parade in Madrid, with the sunglasses and the cigar? Well, at Milan he’d turn up to training in a helicopter. He lived in Parma and his wife knew how to fly one. He’d step out like James Bond. If anyone lived with style, it was Carlo."

