Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club has not received any offer for Erling Haaland but admits a bid from Manchester City would be unmatchable.

City are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Haaland, whose Dortmund contract expires in 2024, and he could be made the highest paid player in the Premier League should he move to the Etihad Stadium.

Watzke has denied reports that City have made a bid for the 21-year-old, but he accepts the Bundesliga club would have to let him go at a certain price.

"I've given up judging media rumours. Otherwise, my day would have to have 36 hours," Watzke told Sport Bild

"We don't currently know anything specific from the player side, nor has anyone approached us.

"However, we cannot keep up financially if Manchester City comes in [for Haaland]."

Watzke says Dortmund will find a long-term replacement who they will turn into a star should Haaland decide to leave the club who sit second in the Bundesliga table; six points behind Bayern Munich.

He said: "We've seen it a few times: we lost [Robert] Lewandowski to Bayern in 2014 and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang to Arsenal in 2018.

"We've always created a new star. If Haaland leaves, we will find another new talent and develop it into a star, and that will also do the Bundesliga good."

RB Leipzig's Karim Adeyemi, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions, has been strongly linked to Dortmund, but Watzke would not be drawn on the subject.

He added: "The same applies here: I will not confirm any transfer rumours."

Dortmund take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening.

