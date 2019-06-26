United and Palace had been locked in negotiations, but progress appears to have been made, with BBC Sport’s David Ornstein claiming the 21-year-old is heading up north for a medical.

The deal will see Wan-Bissaka pen a long-term contract of around £80-90,000 per week, a significant rise on the £10,000-a-week he currently earns at Selhurst Park.

Right-back Wan-Bissaka is viewed as the ideal long-term replacement to Antonio Valencia, who left Old Trafford after 10 years at the club.

Wan-Bissaka enjoyed a breakthrough season with Palace in 2018-19, playing 39 times as the they finished 12th in the Premier League.

The England U21 international was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year for his exploits last term.

However, he did suffer disappointment at the U21s European Championships recently, scoring a late own goal to hand France victory in their opener as England ultimately exited the tournament without a win.