Neymar talks

Neymar’s representatives are set to meet with Barcelona officials on Tuesday as the club look to bring the Brazilian back to the Nou Camp, the Daily Mail reports. Neymar left for a world-record £200m when joining PSG from Barca two years ago, but now the player’s father and lawyer are set to meet Barca officials in Brazil to discuss a possible return.

Paper Round’s view: Nothing new bar the fact talks appear to be in the offing, but what is fascinating is how this deal would possibly get over the line. Will Philippe Coutinho play a part? Or Ousmane Dembele? Ivan Rakitic? Samuel Umtiti? This could drag on for a while, who knows what other players will get dragged into it too.

‘Zaha-haha’

A number of papers have picked up on the reports Arsenal have launched a £40m offer for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha after the player’s brother and agent told Sky Sports News it is the Ivorian’s “dream” to play for the Gunners. The Sun claims Palace “laughed off” the five-year payment plan on offer from Arsenal, with Palace viewing Zaha at £80m. And right on cue, he was on target in Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations win over Namibia on Monday night.

Paper Round’s view: It’s clearly a bid to test the water, but Arsenal are some way off and it Is difficult to see how they can make this move possible without Palace lowering their asking price. As the BBC’s David Ornstein suggested, this could get “ugly”, and we could well see Zaha push and push for his “dream” switch – although that is unlikely until he returns from AFCON.

Bruno to Manchester?

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over midfielder Bruno Fernandes, the Sun reports. However, one stumbling block appears to be fee in question, with Sporting holding out for £54m after United tabled a bid of £31m.

Paper Round’s view: An agreement reached but still more than £20m apart? Hmm, not sure about this one, but let’s see where it goes…

Bonus for Lampard

With Frank Lampard to be appointed as Chelsea’s new manager ‘imminently’ – the Daily Mail reports – the Blues legend is set for a lucrative bonus should he secure a top-four spot for the club. Lampard is on the verge of leaving Derby for his dream role, and will sign a three-year contract worth £4m per year. Champions League qualification would push that towards £5m.

Paper Round’s view: A nice bonus but it will certainly be a test if the transfer ban remains in place. Yes they still signed Mateo Kovacic, but that could be that, so proving they have a squad capable of finishing in the top four will be Lampard’s main test this season.