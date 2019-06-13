The Belgian completed his long-awaited move to Real last week, signing for £88m plus add-ons in a five-year deal.

The 28-year-old underwent a medical earlier on Thursday, and took to the Bernabeu pitch before addressing the media.

As has become tradition for new Real signings, most notoriously David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, Hazard performed keepy-uppies for the crowd.

The Bernabeu stadium was filled with a reported 55,000 spectators, and a kiss on the Real badge from Hazard drew a huge cheer from those who attended.

“I will speak in French as my Spanish is not yet good enough," he said. “Thank you Mr President and thanks to my family.

"I want to win many titles with Real Madrid, in this shirt. This has been my dream since I was a child and now I'm here. I just want to enjoy this moment.

“I just want to enjoy this moment. Thank you very much.”

Hazard signed off his Chelsea career with a double in their Europa League final win over Arsenal in May.

His season has only just finished however, having been on international duty with Belgium, but Real fans will hope to see him in action next month.

Real face Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup friendlies in July, and also face Tottenham in the Audi Cup.