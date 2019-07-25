The 21-year-old spent the second half of the 2017-18 season with the Bundesliga club, scoring five goals in 11 appearances.

The forward returned to Everton for the 2018-19 campaign, but started just three Premier League games, featuring 18 times off the bench.

His only goal last season came in the FA Cup, and now the England U21 international has left Goodison Park after 48 appearances for the club.

Lookman has penned a five-year contract at Leipzig, in a move which Sporting director Markus Krosche admits comes 12 months after originally planned.

"I am very happy to be back here and would like to continue where I left off in the second half of 2018 for RB Leipzig,” he told the club’s website.

“Of course, I am also looking forward to seeing my teammates again and would like to help the team achieve great successes.

“Finally I can play again in the Red Bull Arena in front of this great backdrop and the fans. And last but not least, I would like to thank God, the fans and RB Leipzig for making my move possible.”

Krosche added: "We are very pleased that it has worked out to sign Ademola Lookman.

“It was a long process altogether, mainly because we would have liked to have him come last summer. But we have been persistent and that has now paid off.

“Ademola was absolutely convincing during his six-month loan and he will now integrate again quickly and certainly enrich our offensive game even further.”