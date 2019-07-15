The Frenchman sealed his long-awaited move to Barcelona last week, with the club meeting the 28-year-old’s €120m release clause.

However, shortly after Barcelona confirmed the signing, Atletico Madrid released a statement saying the amount was “insufficient”, adding they believed an agreement had been reached before the release clause dropped from €200m on July 1.

Video - Antoine Griezmann: I want to win it all 00:35

Griezmann, who revealed his intention to leave on May 14, said in his first Barcelona press conference that his former side must “accept” the deal.

"Regarding Atletico, it's a pity. I went to see them on purpose so they would not be caught off guard and could prepare for the future," he said at the Nou Camp.

"We reached an agreement but finally it changed, it's like that, you have to accept it.”

Griezmann’s move comes 12 months after he released a documentary in which he revealed he would stay at Atletico and shun a switch to Barcelona.

Asked whether new team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be annoyed by that video, he said: "Maybe. We will see when I get the chance to meet up with them. Everything can be fixed with assists on the pitch."

He added: "What makes me most happy is being able to share a dressing room and a mate [a South American drink] with Messi.

"I am really happy, he's the No 1 and a reference for all players. In NBA you have LeBron James, in football you have Messi. He's going to be a legend for my kids and for their kids. It's a joy to be able to play with him."