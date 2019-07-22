Following Griezmann’s £108m move to Barca, the club also want Neymar back at the Nou Camp to complete what would be a star-studded attacking line-up.

Barca reportedly offered PSG £90m plus two players (from a choice of six) last week, but over the weekend the French champions’ sporting director Leonardo said no “concrete offer” had been made.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Griezmann said it is going to prove tricky to sign Neymar, who would provide added competition for the Frenchman as he links up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

"We have to get it done first, because it is a difficult transfer,” Griezmann said. "But he is a great player, he's had a couple of injuries but is at an incredible level.

"We also have [Ousmane] Dembele, [Philippe] Coutinho and Malcom who are also important players for us and lets hope we can achieve great things with them."

Griezmann added: "I hope I will have an important role, I want to be an important player for the team and help in whatever way I can.

"As long as I enjoy playing with my team-mates and give it all on the pitch, it doesn't matter."

Griezmann on Lacazette & Liverpool

Griezmann also spoke of his desire for Liverpool to win the Premier League, and said he would love to play alongside “friend” and international team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

"They [Liverpool] deserve to win the Premier League, hopefully one day they will win it again," said Griezmann, “because of the fans.