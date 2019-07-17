The club have only brought in 18-year-old winger Gabriel Martinelli so far, while they have seen bids for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney rejected.

Video - Emery aiming to sign ‘three or four players’ for Arsenal 00:49

Arsenal have a reported summer budget of £45m after failing to reach the Champions League, but despite those restrictions Emery says the Gunners are looking to sign three or four new players.

"Our target is to achieve three, four players to really improve our team and squad now," Emery said.

Video - Emery: Koscielny situation needs resolving 00:55

"We are being very demanding and we are also first speaking about the possibility to sign very big players, very expensive.

"The first player in our list is the first target and after, if we cannot have that then [we try to sign] the second, but thinking every time that they are going to improve our team."

Video - Mesut Ozil rocks bold hairstyle on preseason tour 00:58

Arsenal are in pre-season action against Bayern Munich in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (kick-off 5am BST Thursday morning).