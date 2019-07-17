Getty Images
Arsenal chasing ‘very big, very expensive’ signings, says Emery
Unai Emery has claimed Arsenal are chasing “very expensive” signings as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.
The club have only brought in 18-year-old winger Gabriel Martinelli so far, while they have seen bids for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney rejected.
Arsenal have a reported summer budget of £45m after failing to reach the Champions League, but despite those restrictions Emery says the Gunners are looking to sign three or four new players.
"Our target is to achieve three, four players to really improve our team and squad now," Emery said.
"We are being very demanding and we are also first speaking about the possibility to sign very big players, very expensive.
"The first player in our list is the first target and after, if we cannot have that then [we try to sign] the second, but thinking every time that they are going to improve our team."
Arsenal are in pre-season action against Bayern Munich in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (kick-off 5am BST Thursday morning).