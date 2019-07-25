The Brazilian’s arrival is subject to a work permit, while Villa are yet to reveal the length of the 21-year-old’s contract.

Luiz spent the past two seasons on loan at Girona, making almost 50 appearances.

He was also named player of the tournament when inspiring Brazil’s U21s to victory in the prestigious Toulon Tournament.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play.”