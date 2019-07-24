Getty Images
Atletico ask La Liga to block Griezmann’s Barcelona move
Atletico Madrid have asked La Liga to prevent Antoine Griezmann from being registered as a Barcelona player, according to president Javier Tebas.
Griezmann completed his move to the Spanish champions earlier this month, with Barca meeting the Frenchman’s £108m release clause.
However, Atletico have disputed that amount, claiming an agreement was already in place before the clause dropped from £180m on July 1.
The 28-year-old had revealed his intentions to leave Atletico in May, although Barca did not confirm his signature until July 12.
Tebas confirmed Atletico reported the move to La Liga, although the president said it is not up to them to resolve the situation.
"Atletico wrote to us and placed in doubt whether or not we should grant Griezmann's licence at Barcelona," Tebas he told radio station Onda Cero.
"There is a mechanism that has been put in place and it will be the organisations that must resolve the situation. We don't have the element of judgement."
Griezmann made his Barca debut on Tuesday in their 2-1 friendly defeat to Chelsea.