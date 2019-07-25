Fernandes shone in Sporting’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Wednesday night, scoring a fourth-minute opener before assisting Wendel for their equaliser after goals from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

United have been heavily linked with Fernandes, but Sky Sports reports the Sporting captain is not a priority signing despite being scouted by the Premier League club.

Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool with the Western Union cup after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Sporting CP and Liverpool at Yankee StadiumGetty Images

It is believed United want a central midfielder, but the club must first focus on which players are leaving Old Trafford before they can consider a move.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool match in New York, Fernandes said: Will this be the last match for Sporting? I don't know, it's the coach who decides.

" I told I'd like to play in England, but I don't care about it right now. If it could be this season? It could be when the club decides, I'm not in charge. "

And following his goalscoring contribution in the pre-season friendly, Fernandes’ future was addressed by manager Keizer.

"Bruno is a very good player who is important for us. Everybody would like him to stay," he said.

" The situation is that he is here but we don't know what the future will bring. "

"You ask the wrong guy! I am just the coach. When clubs want Bruno they don't call me. We know he plays very well, we know that clubs like him so we have to see what happens.

"The job of the coach is to realise that some players will go before the end of the window. Every player can go, and we can also buy players."

Even Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about Fernandes' potential move to Manchester, and the German admitted he would not like to see a rival strengthened.

"Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United? He's obviously a really good player," said Klopp. "They have already a few really good players so that would make them stronger and that's not nice.

"It's not our cup of tea to be honest."