The Dutch international was presented at the Nou Camp last week after Ajax and Barcelona struck an agreement back in January.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract for an initial £65m fee, but conceded he had previously predicted a different career path.

"I actually thought Arsenal was pretty beautiful in the past," he told Voetbal International. "In my mind I have had the following list for a long time: Ajax-Arsenal-Barcelona, ​​call it the Marc Overmars route.

"But yes, if you can go directly to Barcelona, then you are also right where you want to be. Faster than you ever dared to dream."

De Jong enjoyed a breakthrough season at Ajax, playing an integral role as they won the league and reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost in the final minute to Tottenham.

His club and international team-mate Matthijs de Ligt has also been linked with a move away from Ajax, with Juventus reportedly on the verge of signing the 19-year-old defender.