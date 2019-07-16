The Serie A club have so far failed with their efforts to sign the Belgian, having seen a structured offer starting with an initial two-year loan rejected.

However, Sky Sports reports Inter are set to make an offer of £60m plus bonuses this week.

Romelu LukakuGetty Images

The proposal would see Lukaku join on a permanent deal, although the payment would still be structured over two or three years.

After talks last week, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio was told United are hoping to recoup more than the £75m paid for the striker in 2017.

Video - Euro Papers: Poch could swap Alderweireld or Sissoko for Roma star 01:13

Lukaku is currently with his United team-mates in Australia ahead of a pre-season friendly against Leeds.

It is believed Inter want to strike a deal as soon as possible, knowing United will want to seek a replacement with three weeks to go until the British transfer window closes.