Mata’s current deal expires this summer, but United revealed their intention to keep the Spanish midfielder when publishing the list of players being released.

Having already signalled his intent to leave Old Trafford, Herrera will depart after five years having joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.

Video - Euro Papers - Are Barcelona coming for Marcus Rashford? 01:03

Meanwhile, club captain Antonio Valencia will also be moving on after a decade-long spell in Manchester. Other players to be released include James Wilson and Matty Willock.

United could be set for a summer transformation under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the club confirming on Friday that winger Dan James has agreed to sign from Swansea City.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s released list confirmed Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Stephan Lichtsteiner will all be leaving.

Cech is set to join former club Chelsea as sporting director, while Ramsey is joining Juventus.