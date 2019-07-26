The Argentine is said to have accepted his future lies elsewhere after the Italian champions deemed Cristiano Ronaldo their only indispensable player.

According to La Stampa in Italy, Spurs have seen an initial bid rejected for the 25-year-old, with Juve valuing him at £80m.

Meeting that valuation would require Spurs to break their transfer record for the second time this summer, having bought Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in a deal worth up to £65m.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur signs a contract at Enfield Training Centre on July 02Getty Images

Tottenham signed an eight-year shirt sponsorship deal with AIA earlier this week, in a deal worth £360m.

And having not bought a player in 18 months before signing Ndombele and Leeds United’s Jack Clarke on July 2, it is believed chairman Daniel Levy will allow Mauricio Pochettino to chase further targets this summer.

The club finished fourth in the Premier League last season – 27 points behind champions Manchester City – while they suffered Champions League final heartache when losing to Liverpool 2-0 in June.

Should Spurs meet Juve’s asking price for Dybala then it would prove a huge signal of intent as they look to close the gap on their Premier League rivals.

However, the club face competition for Dybala, with Manchester United also said to be interested as they too look to transform their squad after finishing sixth last year.

United are looking to offload striker Romelu Lukaku, but so far the club have turned down Inter’s offers for the Belgian.