United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to spearhead of summer of change at Old Trafford after the club released 15 players.

Among those to depart were Ander Herrera and club captain Antonio Valencia, who had been at the club for 10 years.

Wan-Bissaka is viewed as the ideal long-term replacement to Valencia at right-back, with Sky Sports News reporting United have made their move for the 21-year-old.

The England U21 defender enjoyed a breakthrough season with Palace in 2018-19, playing 39 times as the they finished 12th in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace's English midfielder Aaron Wan-Bissaka (L) vies with Newcastle United's Paraguayan midfielder Miguel AlmironGetty Images

He currently has three years left on his contract at Selhurst Park, but United are set to test Palace’s resolve, with Manchester City also reportedly interested.

Wan-Bissaka was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year for his exploits last term.