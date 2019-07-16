The Brazilian returned to PSG training on Monday, and is believed to have held talks with the club’s sporting director, Leonardo.

According to Sky Sports News, Neymar did not say where he would like to move, although talks are ongoing regarding a return to Barcelona, the club he left for PSG two years ago for a world record €222m.

Last week, Leonardo claimed Neymar was free to leave the club should a suitable offer come in.

However, Barcelona have not made a formal bid for the 27-year-old, and would have to offer players plus cash to bring him back to the Nou Camp having recently met Antoine Griezmann’s €120m release clause.

Philippe Coutinho has been mooted as a player to head in PSG’s direction, either permanently or on loan, but the former Liverpool midfielder and Neymar’s international team-mate is yet to be informed of any such proposition.