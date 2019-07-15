Pogba move unlikely

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this transfer window, the Guardian reports. The club have received no offers for the Frenchman, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as well as a return to Juventus, with Real valuing the midfielder between £100m and £120m, considerably lower than United’s £170m asking price.

Paper Round’s view: In a world where Harry Maguire costs £80m, no wonder United want more than £100m for Pogba, but in this scenario Real have cheaper alternatives, while Juve – King of the Free Transfer – do not really need another central midfielder.

***

Video - Euro Papers: Poch could swap Alderweireld or Sissoko for Roma star 01:13

***

De Gea nears bumper deal

David de Gea will sign a new contract worth £375,000 a week when Manchester United return from their pre-season tour, the Daily Mail reports. The deal will be worth more when taking bonuses into account, meaning the Spaniard will become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world. De Gea is entering the final year of his current contract, where he is earning £200k per week, and was attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Paper Round’s view: He may have endured a difficult season last time out, but getting De Gea to sign on the dotted line is important for United as they can ill-afford to lose key members of their squad. Ones that don’t constantly throw toys out the pram, anyway.

***

£80m or nowt

Leicester City will only sell Harry Maguire to Manchester United if their £80m asking price is met, the Telegraph reports. The England international has told Leicester he wants to leave to join either United or Manchester City, and though reports suggested the Red Devils have met their asking price, the Telegraph claim United are reluctant to meet the fee which would make Maguire the most expensive defender in history. Maguire will not force a move and has promised to remain professional throughout.

Paper Round’s view: £80m for Maguire. What a world we live in. If you want a player, does a £5m or £10m really matter here or there for clubs of this stature. You get the feeling United will cough up eventually, mainly because Liverpool were deemed to have paid over the odds for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, and look how that turned out.

***

Bruce the talk of the Toon

Steve Bruce is close to joining Newcastle United after resigning his managerial post at Sheffield Wednesday, a number of papers, including the Guardian, report. The former Sunderland boss confirmed he held talks over the weekend, but the clubs must first agree a compensation package for the 58-year-old. The Sun claim that has been agreed – a tidy £4m.

Steve BruceGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: A bizarre move and even as a boyhood Newcastle fan, Bruce will have to go some to win the fans over having managed Sunderland in the past. Not scared to cross the divide, having coached both Birmingham City and Villa, this move will provide him his biggest test to date. Good luck with Mike Ashley too.