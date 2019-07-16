The midfielder has endured a turbulent career to date since graduating from Manchester United’s academy.

Described by Rio Ferdinand as “probably the most naturally gifted young kid I've ever seen”, issues beyond the pitch have seen Morrison unable to fulfil his potential.

After leaving United without playing a game, Morrison joined West Ham, and was later described by then-Hammers boss Sam Allardyce as "the biggest waste of talent I ever worked with".

Morrison has since featured for Birmingham City, QPR, Cardiff, Lazio, Atlas and most recently Ostersund.

But following a successful trial at Sheffield United, Morrison has a chance to get his career back on track with the Premier League newcomers.

"It's great to be back in England again and to get my career kick-started again," said Morrison, who won the FA Youth Cup with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard at Manchester United.

Ravel Morrison (R) celebrates with Jesse Lingard after scoring in the FA Youth Cup semi-final in 2011Reuters

"Before I went away [to Portugal], they made me feel very welcome. It was an easy decision to make - the Premier League, a great team and a great manager."

Manager Chris Wilder told the club's official website: "Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted that we have put together a deal that suits all parties.

" I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability. "

"We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav, we believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be.

"He's done extremely well during his time with us and it was great to have him in Portugal. It wasn't about him coming and being on trial because we knew about his abilities. Taking him with us was basically getting to know him and what he's about, what makes him tick and how he integrates with the players. Trips like what we have been on are invaluable for that."