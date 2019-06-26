Two years on from joining United from Everton, Lukaku is being linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

The Belgian was signed for £75m in the summer of 2017, and it is believed United will only consider offers around that amount before they allow the 26-year-old to leave.

The player’s agent Pastorello is in Milan to discuss other clients’ futures, though Lukaku is on the agenda in what he says would be a “difficult” move.

Asked if Inter want Lukaku, Pastorello said: "Yes, he's publicly expressed his plans and desires. We'll see what happens.

" Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible. It's not impossible and Inter is trying hard. "

Reports suggest Inter will need to raise funds before they are able to make an offer for Lukaku, with striker Mauro Icardi the man they will look to offload.