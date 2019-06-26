Getty Images
'Nothing is impossible'' - Lukaku agent confirms Inter talks
Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello has confirmed Inter are interested in signing the Manchester United striker.
Two years on from joining United from Everton, Lukaku is being linked with an exit from Old Trafford.
The Belgian was signed for £75m in the summer of 2017, and it is believed United will only consider offers around that amount before they allow the 26-year-old to leave.
The player’s agent Pastorello is in Milan to discuss other clients’ futures, though Lukaku is on the agenda in what he says would be a “difficult” move.
Asked if Inter want Lukaku, Pastorello said: "Yes, he's publicly expressed his plans and desires. We'll see what happens.
" Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible. It's not impossible and Inter is trying hard."
Reports suggest Inter will need to raise funds before they are able to make an offer for Lukaku, with striker Mauro Icardi the man they will look to offload.