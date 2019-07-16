The 25-year-old was part of Frankfurt’s formidable front three last season along with Ante Rebic and Luka Jovic, who joined Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Haller scored 15 Bundesliga goals, two fewer than Jovic, and recorded a further nine assists. The Frenchman also scored five times in the Europa League.

Frankfurt were eventually knocked out in Europe by Chelsea in the semi-finals, and now fellow London club West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Haller, a former France youth international.

"Eintracht and West Ham have agreed terms for the transfer of Sebastien Haller," the club said on Twitter. "Haller has now been cleared to undergo a medical in London. If all goes to plan then Haller will sign with the Hammers."

West Ham have been linked with Gonzalo Higuain and Diego Costa this summer transfer window as they seek reinforcements up front.

Marko Arnautovic moved to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, while Andy Carroll left the club after his contract expired.