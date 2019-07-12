They’re Inter Lukaku

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the club have made an official approach for Romelu Lukaku. The Mirror are among a number of papers to pick up on Ausilio’s quotes to Sky Italy, where he said: "We had a meeting with Man United for Lukaku. There has been an official approach between two important clubs. Let’s see. Conte wants every player we’re trying to sign."

Lukaku was reportedly told he will not be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice striker at Old Trafford, but an agreement is yet to be reached with Inter after the club’s offer of an initial two-year loan deal was rebuffed.

Paper Round’s view: Something will have to give for this transfer to take place, but it does appear to be gathering real momentum. United will want to make back as much of the £75m they spent on the Belgian, so it will be fascinating to see what is finally agreed.

***

Costa the Hammer?

West Ham are considering a summer move for striker Diego Costa, the Mirror reports. The Spaniard is said to be on his way out of Atletico Madrid just two years after forcing a move to the club from Chelsea, and while Wolves and Everton have also been mooted as possible destinations for the 30-year-old, reports suggest West Ham have Costa in their sights, as well as Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain after the Argentine returned to Juventus from Chelsea.

Paper Round’s view: The Mirror very casually throws Higuain into this report too. Bold, very bold. Would Costa or Higuain accept the step down to West Ham? Unlikely.

***

£50m? No way…

Newcastle’s asking price of £50m for midfielder Sean Longstaff has left Manchester United ‘stunned’, the Telegraph reports. The 21-year-old is a surprise target for Solskjaer, but Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley slapped the staggering fee on the youngster’s head after meeting with United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. United value the midfielder at between £18m and £20m.

Paper Round’s view: Once again we are seeing a club play hardball with Manchester United in the transfer window. Everyone knows they are desperate to revive their squad as they bid to return to the top four, and so no player will be heading there on the cheap. £50m is ridiculous, but is certainly one way of issuing the old ‘hands-off warning’.

***

No dice, says Diaz

Mariano Diaz would rather fight for his place at Real Madrid than join Arsenal this summer, the Mirror reports. The striker was offered to Arsenal for £18m as Real look to offload unwanted players and boost their funds, but the 25-year-old is not keen on a switch to the Premier League. He only joined Real from Lyon last year for £30m.

Paper Round’s view: Let’s see what Diaz says when Arsenal are not the club in question. He is going to struggle to get near the Real team in the upcoming season, and would be wise to move on, while he also holds the No.7 shirt – something one Eden Hazard could well have his eyes on.