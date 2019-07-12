The highly-coveted 19-year-old has attracted interest from a host of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Barcelona and Manchester City, but reports in the Netherlands suggest an agreement has finally been reached with Italian champions Juventus.

According to De Telegraaf, Juventus struck a deal with Ajax on Friday, in which they will pay the Dutch champions and Champions League semi-finalists £63m up front.

It is claimed both clubs wanted to get this signing sorted before Ajax’s training camp gets under way in Austria.

The report adds that an agreement had been reached last summer, but Ajax director of football Marc Overmars claimed he knew nothing of the €50m deal that was said to be in place.

De Ligt, the first defender to be named the Golden Boy for the world’s brightest young talent, has also drawn praise for his handling of the situation.

The Dutch international reported to Ajax training as normal, with De Telegraaf finishing with: “Neymar could even take an example from him. De Ligt has now been rewarded for this.”