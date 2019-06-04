Pog-back-back?

Juventus want Paul Pogba back in Turin, with the Express among the papers picking up on Sky in Italy’s reports that the Manchester United midfielder is in line for a sensational return to the club he left three years ago. Pogba originally joined Juve from United in 2012, but returned to Old Trafford in a then world-record £89m move in 2016. He has endured a tumultuous time ever since at United, and the club would demand more than £100m for the 25-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2021.

Paul PogbaGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Sky in Italy have some of the most reliable sources in football, meaning Juve’s interest is probably true. Whether they meet United’s demands, however, is yet to be seen – he will not go for cheap.

Neymar over Griezmann?

Barcelona have approached Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to re-sign Neymar, RMC Sport reports, via the Mirror. The Brazilian striker joined PSG in a world-record £189m move two years ago, but now Lionel Messi has recommended that his seek aim to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp instead of chasing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Paper Round’s view: You have to take these reports with a pinch of salt when it’s claimed a player recommended one player over another, even if is Messi and the influence he would have at Barcelona. Who knows what fee it would take to prise Neymar away from PSG, and you’d imagine that money is better spent elsewhere, and on a greater amount of players.

Man Utd keen on Maddison

Manchester United are interested in bring James Maddison to Old Trafford this summer, the MEN reports. The Leicester midfielder enjoyed an impressive season in the Premier League, and though he missed out on England’s Nations League squad, he will be playing in the U21 Euros tournament. The MEN claims ‘young and hungry’ British players feature prominently in United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in action with James Maddison of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley StadiumGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Maddison is a quality player, but in United’s current state it would be a risk to head there, especially as he is flourishing with Leicester – a level that arguably suits this stage of his development.

Origi rewarded

Divock Origi is set to be rewarded with a new contract following his Champions League heroics for Liverpool, the Mirror reports. The Belgian followed up his semi-final winner against Barcelona with Liverpool’s second goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Spurs in the final, and now the striker will sit down to discuss extending his current deal.

Paper Round’s view: Goals against Barcelona, Spurs, and even valuable strikes against Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League, has seen Origi’s stock rise within the Liverpool squad, and though it will be difficult for him to break into the starting XI, at 24 he has plenty of time to improve under Jurgen Klopp before either moving on or proving that he really is capable of featuring from the off regularly.