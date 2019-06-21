Maguire wants City, not United

Manchester City are poised to beat Manchester United to the signing of Leicester defender Harry Maguire, the Mirror reports. The England centre-back has long been linked with both Manchester clubs following two impressive seasons at the King Power Stadium, and the 26-year-old looks set to head to City for £65m in what will be a blow to United, who are desperately looking to transform their squad this summer after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: A blow for United, undoubtedly, while for City it looks like Vincent Kompany out and Maguire in. With Aymeric Laporte locking down one centre-back spot, a fascinating battle could ensue as Maguire and John Stones look to impress England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2020. They’ll have the chance to play together, and also when three at the back, but it will be intriguing – should Maguire move – to see which one of them Pep Guardiola favours.

The Wan they want

Despite potentially missing out on Maguire, United are on the verge of brining Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the club for £60m – the Mail report. United and Crystal Palace will meet in the next 48 hours to finalise terms ahead of the full-back’s move to Old Trafford. Wan-Bissaka enjoyed a breakthrough season at Selhurst Park, although the right-back sampled heartache for the England U21s when scoring a late own goal in their 2-1 defeat to France in the Euros earlier this week.

Paper Round’s view: Never mind the display against France, Wan-Bissaka is a huge prospect, so is it worth playing down the fee as well? Arriving at Old Trafford as a £60m defender will be a huge test, and he will only overcome if the support is there, from both the boss and the rest of the squad.

Cech back at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will announce Petr Cech’s appointment as sporting director on Friday after he was pictured at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, the Mirror reports. Leaked photos showed the former Blues and Arsenal goalkeeper, who retired from playing last month, inside Chelsea’s stadium posing for photographs. Chelsea have not had a technical director since Michael Emenalo left in November 2017, and Cech is set to fill the role ahead of Frank Lampard’s appointment as head coach, which is also nearing confirmation.

Paper Round’s view: With Petr and Frank back at the Bridge, will the new regime get the time their predecessors did not? With a potential transfer ban, that appears likely, and it will give Cech and Lampard the time to lay out their vision. They delivered for Roman Abramovich on the pitch, it would only be right the Russian gave them time to do so off it.

Liverpool’s £45m back-up?

Liverpool are eyeing Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo as a possible replacement for Alberto Moreno, the Mirror reports. Moreno left Anfield after his contract expired at the end of the season, and though Jurgen Klopp is not looking to displace Andy Robertson, the Reds boss is keen on a quality back-up – and has identified 22-year-old Firpo as the man to do just that.

Paper Round’s view: That’s one expensive back-up, but the fees are rising to such a point that this will become the norm among the mega-rich teams, as is already the case with City – particularly if they add £65m Maguire to the ranks alongside £57m Laporte and £47.5m Stones.