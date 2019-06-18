All about Pogba

Manchester United’s determination to keep Paul Pogba means they would willing to offer the unsettled midfielder £500,000 per week to stay at the club, the Daily Mail reports. The Frenchman recently admitted it could be “time for a new challenge” after three years at Old Trafford, and a return to Juventus has been mooted as well as a move to Real Madrid.

Video - Euro Papers: Pogba to hand in transfer request 01:46

According to the Sun, Real will only offer United £90m for Pogba, but with the Red Devils having signed him for £89m in 2016, they are hoping for a fee closer to £150m.

‘Dirty tricks’

Meanwhile, another Mail article states United are braced for “dirty tricks campaign” from Real as the Spanish club look to lure Pogba to the Bernabeu. United believe Pogba’s comments that he would like a new challenge have the fingerprints of Real all over them, as well as his agent Mino Raiola.

Video - WATCH - Pogba admits he is considering a new challenge 00:39

Paper Round’s view: It is already the transfer saga of the summer and the summer has not really even begun. This could well drag on for another couple months and it seems it will be Pogba and his own actions which will determine whether he’s playing in red, white or black and white come August. Right now it is anyone’s guess, but at this stage it would be more of a surprise if he hangs around.

***

Talk to Frank

Frank Lampard is set for face-to-face talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich this week, the Daily Mail reports. The former Chelsea midfielder is expected to take over at Stamford Bridge after Maurizio Sarri left for Juventus, and though Derby claim they are yet to receive a formal offer for their manager, Lampard will take a step closer to the Chelsea job when meeting Abramovich. The Sun adds that this meeting will take place in Saint-Tropez on Abramovich’s £380m yacht. Delightful.

Paper Round’s view: It is looking a matter of when, not if, for Lampard and Chelsea. He could well get another shot in the distant future, but as of now it is a risk to put his one year of managerial experience into the cauldron that is the top job at Stamford Bridge. There is a sense he will get time given the club’s likely transfer ban, but should they struggle, it will take a complete shift in approach for Abramovich to resist pulling the trigger once more.

***

Alert for Felix

Manchester United and Manchester City are on ‘red alert’ after Benfica released a statement denying Atletico Madrid have won the race to sign forward Joao Felix, the Mirror reports. Benfica slammed the “totally false” and “absurd” reports that Atletico are close to bringing the teenager to Spain, but as a result of the statement it could be one of City or United who benefit, having both shown an interest in the Portugal international.

Paper Round’s view: It all depends on what part Atletico played in the rumours surfacing as to whether Benfica should rightly shun the Spanish clubs advances should they be looking to sign Felix this summer. If a relationship between the two clubs has soured, then no doubt City and Untied will be priming themselves to swoop in.