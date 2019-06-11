Double Dutch

Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek will not rush into a decision on their futures amid interest from a host of European clubs, . The pair were central to Ajax’s impressive 2018-19 campaign, in which they won the league and reached the Champions League semi-finals, while both featured in the Netherlands’ Nations League final defeat to Portugal on Sunday. Defended De Ligt, 19, has been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, while 22-year-old Van de Beek is said to be a target for United, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: Why rush? The duo will have no shortage of offers, but there is no need to jump ship too quick, especially as their season has only just finished. As the report suggests, no doubt they will head off for a break and consider their options. De Jong in particular has the world at his feet, and will know how important this decision is for this development.

Utd prepare second Wan-Bissaka bid

Manchester United are ready to come back with a £50m offer for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, . United saw a £40m bid turned down for the full-back, but the club are determined to sign the England U21 international, who enjoyed a breakthrough season at Selhurst Park, where he was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year.

Paper Round’s view: United are in a tough position this summer with clubs knowing how desperate they are to strengthen their squad. Add that to the fact Wan-Bissaka is young and English then it is no surprise £50m is being banded around – and it looks like they are willing to pay that staggering sum too.

Sane urged to leave City

Serge Gnabry would welcome Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich should his German team-mate leave Manchester City this summer, . Sane is wanted by the German champions but they have been put off by City’s £90m price-tag for the 23-year-old winger.

“I would love to have him in my team. We get along really well, also off the pitch,” Gnabry said. “He would help any team and it's very fun for me to play with him. He would be a real asset for Bayern Munich.”

Paper Round’s view: The fee is the big issue here. There’s no denying it would be a good move for Sane, but whether City budge remains to be seen. Perhaps they’ll ease up on the asking price. Perhaps.

Chelsea to demand top four

Chelsea will tell their new manager that finishing in the top four is a necessity despite a possible transfer ban and Eden Hazard’s departure, . Current Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri is expected to join Juventus after Maxi Allegri left the Italian champions, and he was been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea legend and current Derby manager Frank Lampard also in the running.

Frank Lampard has been tipped to replace Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea head coachGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: No surprises here. One of the biggest hirers and firers of the 21st century know it’s all about moving on even if it isn’t broken. The new coach will know what to expect should Sarri leave – you have to wonder whether Lampard feels it is the right time to take that step.