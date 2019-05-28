Neymar’s unfinished business

Neymar looks set to stay on at Paris Saint-Germain, with the Brazilian adamant on delivering the Champions League to the Ligue 1 club – the Mirror reports. Real Madrid have been linked with the striker, but with Neymar reportedly wanting £1.2m a week at the Bernabeu, he is likely to stay at PSG.

Video - Euro Papers: Bale and Isco lead £300m Real Madrid exodus to fund Mbappe move 01:44

Paper Round’s view: A slightly confusing story, in which it is stated Neymar plans to ‘snub’ Real Madrid because they will not meet his outrageous wage demands. Hmm.

***

Sarri agrees Juve terms

Maurizio Sarri has agreed terms to become the new Juventus manager, the Daily Mail reports. The Chelsea head coach is set for a £1.2m pay rise should he take over at the Italian champions, while the Blues are said to be open to letting Sarri leave for the right compensation. Sarri has two years left on his £5m-a-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Maxi Allegri and Maurizio SarriGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: A switch to suit all parties? Even if Sarri does deliver the Europa League to Chelsea this Wednesday, his future will still remain unclear. He deserves better, and perhaps better means a return to Italy.

***

Rafa wants assurances

Following reports Newcastle on the verge of a £300m takeover, manager Rafa Benitez is seeking assurances regarding his own future – the Mirror reports. Benitez’s own contract talks have stalled in recent weeks, and his transfer plans will have to wait until the club’s potential takeover is completed. Benitez’s current deal expires at the end of June, but should he stay then prospective new owner Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan could reward the Spaniard with a bumper contract and handsome transfer funds.

Rafael BenitezGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Patience is a virtue, and though Benitez will be itching to discover where he stands with the Sheikh, he will have to wait for the club to resolve its future first. Should that get signed, sealed, delivered, the wisest thing they could do is tie Rafa down to a new contract – he’s earned it.

***

Man Utd in for Lo Celso

Manchester United will rival Tottenham in their pursuit for Giovani Lo Celso – the Mirror reports. The Real Betis star was reportedly the subject of a £52m offer from Spurs last week, but the Spanish club rejected it. Now Spurs face competition from both United and Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: It could be a blow for Spurs’ transfer plans this summer if they are pipped to Lo Celso. He had been viewed as the ideal long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen, should the Dane leave the club, so it will intriguing to see how this all plays out.