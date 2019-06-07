Getty Images

The new Galactico: Reaction as Hazard finally signs for Real

By Le Buzz

42 minutes agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Le Buzz

It is FINALLY official. Eden Hazard is a Real Madrid player.

Real Madrid sign Hazard on five-year deal

Reports suggest Real paid Chelsea €100 million for the 28-year-old, who was set to become a free agent in June 2020.

Here’s a look at the best reaction as the Belgian swaps Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu...

Hazard on Facebook

Chelsea’s thank you

Real’s announcement

REAL'S NEWEST GALACTICO

Fan reaction

And from Chelsea fans

The stats

Journalist reaction

