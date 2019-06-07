Getty Images
The new Galactico: Reaction as Hazard finally signs for Real
Le Buzz
It is FINALLY official. Eden Hazard is a Real Madrid player.
Real Madrid sign Hazard on five-year deal
Reports suggest Real paid Chelsea €100 million for the 28-year-old, who was set to become a free agent in June 2020.
Here’s a look at the best reaction as the Belgian swaps Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu...
Hazard on Facebook
Chelsea’s thank you
Real’s announcement
REAL'S NEWEST GALACTICO
Fan reaction
And from Chelsea fans
The stats
Journalist reaction
