Neymar is said to be on strike from PSG training as he looks to force a move away from the club je joined for a world record 222 million euros two years ago.

A possible return to Barcelona has been widely reported, with the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitting the player wants to head back to Spain.

Real Madrid has also been mooted as a possible destination, but Spanish paper AS reported the club have “definitively decided against” pursuing the Brazilian.

AS added: “[Real president Florentino] Perez has elected to adopt a one Galáctico per year policy and Eden Hazard has filled that post this summer, but the Real chief will launch a concerted bid to sign Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2020-21 season.”

Earlier this week, PSG sporting director Leonardo said Neymar was free to leave the club, but said no offer had been made for the forward.

"Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone. But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure," Leonardo told Le Parisien.

"It's clear to everyone (that he wants to leave), but in football, you say one thing today and tomorrow another ... It's amazing but it's like that. We talked with his entourage too. Everyone knows everything.

"The position is clear for all participants. But one thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us and since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything."

Neymar’s record speaks for itself: he’s a baby and he’s a drama queen. He’s everything in life which you don’t like. If I was his next club I’d be very wary because there’s no loyalty in him. It’s all, ‘Me, me, me’. [Antoine] Griezmann has surprised me. He had an opportunity to leave before he stayed. He signed a new contract and now he wants to go this season.

They’re both the same in that sense. Let them go and see what happens to their reputation when they leave. They certainly won’t be trusted. If Neymar goes back to Barcelona, those fans will not really trust him because he might jump out of the trench and do a runner.

It was something that would never cross the minds of players from my time. It’s called a football team. It’s very selfish. You’re embarrassing the football club, you’re letting down your team-mates, people you want to call your friends, people you expect to get you out of trouble when you need it.