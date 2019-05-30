Real announced their captain would address the media on Thursday afternoon after Perez claimed earlier this week that Ramos had received a “very good offer” from China.

However, at the press conference Ramos said he wants to see out his contract and retire in Madrid, declaring he is a “Madridista”.

"I do not want the fans to be left in any doubts. I'm a Madridista and I want to retire here," he said.

" There is an offer from China and If I didn't feel wanted then it's an alternative, but at present my deal is with Real Madrid and my plan is to see out my contract. There has been too much speculation and I wanted to clear this matter up. "

"The relationship with Florentino is father-son and of course that dynamic can have moments of conflict too."

The 33-year-old is Real’s longest-serving player, having joined from Sevilla in 2005.

During his 14-year spell, the defender has won four Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles, plus two Copa del Reys and four Club World Cups.

However, Real endured a disastrous campaign last season, and Ramos was heavily blamed for their Champions League exit after UEFA deemed he intentionally got booked in their last-16 first-leg match with Ajax.

Referee Damir Skomina shows Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid a yellow card during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Ajax and Real Madrid at Johan Cruyff Arena on February 13, 2019 in Amsterdam,Getty Images

The yellow meant he would miss the second leg to give him a clean slate for the quarter-finals, but in his absence Ajax stunned the holders when winning 4-1 at the Bernabeu to qualify.

The fallout from that defeat was said to have led Ramos to asking Perez to leave this summer.

"The Ajax game created a great deal of tension that's true and it was a time for us to reset things," Ramos added.

"It's important that I feel wanted here at the club ...by the fans, team-mates and of course the president.

"My relationship with the president has generally been good but like any relationship it does have some ups and downs."