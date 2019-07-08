Now’s not the Tyne

Steven Gerrard has turned down an approach from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to take charge of the club, The Mirror reports. After Rafael Benitez left the position at the end of June after his contract expired, Newcastle are in the market for a new manager, but Rangers boss Gerrard is not prepared to give up his post at the Scottish club, having only managed there for 12 months.

Paper Round’s view: Having seen Frank Lampard make the step up from Derby to Chelsea, perhaps Gerrard could have been tempted by a Premier League role ahead of what feels like an inevitable move to Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp departs in one, three of ten years. But Newcastle? Right now? No thanks.

Sending out an SMS

Who could replace Paul Pogba if the Frenchman leaves Manchester United? Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Independent reports. Though Pogba joined United on their pre-season tour, the midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and reports in Italy suggest the club have offered Napoli £67m for Milinkovic-Savic, although the Serie A club are in no rush to sell and could demand as much as £120m for the Serbian international.

Paper Round’s view: It wouldn’t be a summer transfer window without Milinkovic-Savic’s popping up, but as the report suggests we could well see clubs holding out for big money when United come calling, particularly as they will know how desperate United are to revamp their squad. Let’s see what happens on tour, and who stays on tour…

Any takers for Lukaku?

Manchester United have offered Romelu Lukaku to Juventus and Napoli as talks with Inter continue to stall, The Sun reports. The Belgian was reportedly told by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he will not be the first-choice striker at Old Trafford, and United are desperate to recoup the £75m spent on him back in 2017. Inter have seen two loan offers – with an obligation to buy – rejected so far, and Lukaku’s agent is said to be in discussions with Juventus and Napoli too.

Paper Round’s view: A move to Italy seems almost inevitable for Lukaku, and though where is one question, the manner of the deal is another one entirely. After rejecting Inter’s staggered payment approach, it seems they want the money up front to boost their summer funds. Advantage Juve?

Mustafi’s Insta-hint

It’s 2019, so every so often we need to chuck in a transfer story based on, quote, ‘social media activity’, and here we have Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, who has taken out the fact he is indeed an Arsenal player on his Instagram profile. The German has also changed his picture on Instagram too, and all this is enough for a number of papers, including The Sun, to claim this could well be a hint he’s moving on.

Paper Round’s view: Hmm.