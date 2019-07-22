The Spain U21 midfielder is also said to be a target for Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham.

According to BBC’s David Ornstein, Arsenal look set not only to beat Spurs in the battle to sign Ceballos, but also in their attempts to bring Saint-Etienne’s William Saliba to the Emirates.

The 18-year-old Frenchman was subject to late interest from Tottenham, but Sky Sports say he has snubbed Mauricio Pochettino’s side in favour of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

He will cost a potential €30 million (£27m) with add-ons and will be loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the 2019-20 season.

William SalibaGetty Images

It means Arsenal could still be light in defence next season, with skipper Laurent Koscielny refusing to travel on the club’s preseason tour of the United States. Koscielny is a reported target for Ligue 1 clubs Bordeaux, Rennes and Lyon.

Saliba and Ceballos’ moves could signal a big week for Arsenal, as they look to bring in more recruitments after 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli arrived from Ituano.